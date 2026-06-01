ARAE warns of the urgent need to recall ‘Teddy Bunny’ plush toys from ‘Flying Tiger’.

The Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE), overseen by the Regional Secretariat for Economy, has issued a press release alerting consumers to the recall of ‘Flying Tiger Copenhagen’ brand rabbit-shaped plush toys due to a high risk of suffocation, and recommending the immediate suspension of their use.

The products in question are the ‘Teddy Bunny Pink’ and ‘Teddy Bunny Blue’ models, with references 3065419 and 3065573, respectively, whose notification was issued within the framework of the European Safety Gate system – Rapid Alert System for Dangerous Non-Food Products, through communication from the Directorate-General for Consumer Affairs (DGC).

According to ARAE, it has been identified that the ears and legs of plush toys can detach during use, and the inner stuffing can also be released, which represents a significant risk for young children.

“Small parts and released filling can be placed in the mouth, creating a risk of choking,” says the Regional Authority.

ARAE recommends that consumers who own these items immediately stop using them and return them to any Flying Tiger Copenhagen store.

More information can be found on the brand’s official recall page ( https://flyingtiger.com/pt-pt/pages/product-recalls ) and on the European Commission’s Safety Gate platform ( https://ec.europa.eu/safety-gate-alerts/screen/webReport/alertDetail/10098923?lang=en ).

In the Autonomous Region of Madeira, the Authority reinforces the appeal for compliance with the instructions issued by the brand and the competent entities, emphasizing the importance of protecting children’s safety.

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