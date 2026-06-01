Wind diverts three planes to Porto Santo.

In total, five diverted flights and one cancellation were recorded in Madeira’s air operations.

The strong winds affecting air operations in Madeira have already caused three flights to be diverted to Porto Santo Airport this Monday afternoon.

According to data from ANA Aeroportos , the following flights were diverted to Porto Santo: BA 2718, operated by British Airways from London (Gatwick); LS 3833, operated by Jet2.com from London (Luton); and LS 623, also operated by Jet2.com, from East Midlands.

In addition to these, two other discrepancies were recorded at Madeira : Eurowings flight EW 9600 from Düsseldorf, and GETJET flight GW 3311 from Vilnius.

Flight S4 162, operated by SATA Air Açores, from Ponta Delgada, was also cancelled, as was its departure.

The weather conditions were marked by strong winds throughout the day, with a maximum gust of 74 km/h recorded in the early morning and values ​​reaching 63 km/h in the early evening, blowing from the north quadrant.

Strong winds have caused disruptions to airport operations in Madeira, affecting several landings, which have been diverted to Porto Santo Airport or forced flights back to their point of origin.

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