The measure comes a day after Funchal asked the central government and the aeronautical authorities for authorization to suspend all flights from countries signaled by WHO with active covid-19 transmission chains. Without answers, Madeira decided to proceed to the mandatory quarantine.

With no record of covid-19 infections and very few suspected cases, Madeira is, day after day, tightening prevention and control measures.

After having closed ports and marinas at the entrance and cruises and yachts, having imposed body temperature control on passengers and crew landing at the airport, and wanting to suspend flights originating in countries with active transmission chains (Denmark , Spain, France, Germany and Switzerland), Madeira will impose, as of zero o’clock this Sunday, mandatory quarantine or social isolation for all who arrive in Madeira.

The president of the Madeiran government, Miguel Albuquerque, announced earlier this Saturday afternoon a reinforcement of measures to combat the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

“As of midnight today [00:00 on Sunday] everyone is in isolation. I cannot wait for measures at the national level in view of the imperative to safeguard the public health of Madeirans and Porto-Santenses, ”Albuquerque told reporters, after the regional government met in the morning with security forces and military.

The obligation to comply with a 14-day quarantine period is also a form of “deterrence” for those who intend to travel to Madeira. “We are going to control all the hotels and all the houses. Do not have any doubts about this ”, guaranteed the head of the Madeiran executive, reinforcing:“ This is not a joke. This is not a vacation. ”

“I can’t be waiting. Since this flight history, as I requested, is not yet resolved, it is resolved in this way. They are quarantined and it’s over, ”said Albuquerque, insisting that, more important than the economic impact, is to safeguard people’s health. “It is an ethical imperative, and do not doubt that we will do it,” he said, noting that the executive will not turn a blind eye to the impact that these constraints are having on tourism, the main economic driver of the autonomous region.

On Friday, the Madeiran government had announced the immediate availability of 75 million euros (50 million to support treasury and 25 million to reinforce the budget of the regional health service). Now, it has announced a financing operation – already approved by António Costa – of 200 million euros to support companies and economic agents.

From Público PT