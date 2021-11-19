Pharmacies in Madeira register huge queues to carry out tests for covidence

Pharmacies in the center of Funchal are registering a huge influx of people seeking to carry out rapid antigen tests, which, according to the resolution of the Regional Government, are now mandatory for access to certain events from tomorrow, 20 November.

Queues, unusual under normal circumstances, are all related to this situation of citizens seeking to have a negative test in their hands. Incidentally, the mobile rapid test stations are also witnessing an unusual turnout.

According to what was said yesterday and should be published in the Official Journal of the Region – in other words, it is not official yet – “massive testing of the population with a rapid antigen test, with weekly periodicity” will take effect in the coming weeks, when what was once every 15 days now becomes every 7 days.

  1. Is there any way to confirm what is needed? There seems more than a little confusion, do we need a negative test before going to a restaurant/Church etc. I believed we would need to show our vaccination certificate [from the seseram site]. I do hope this does not stall the tourist industry which the island so badly needs.

  2. Oh I am totally lost with all this. I have had two vaccinations and a booster and don’t have apps on a mobile phone. I am therefore hoping my vaccination card received when I got the jabs will be sufficient proof to just get me into the supermarket (Can you imagine the queues there will be there with all the checking required). What I am unclear about is this statement:

    “massive testing of the population with a rapid antigen test, with weekly periodicity” will take effect in the coming weeks, when what was once every 15 days now becomes every 7 days.

    I’ve never had a rapid antigen test so really confused about this. What exactly does that mean……….does every single person on the island have to have this rapid antigen test every seven days and if so how and where do you get it done (especially if you don’t have any transport)?

    1. The card you received with vaccination won’t be adequate. I am presuming you are in the U.K. for this reply. You need to get proof of vaccination in writing. If someone can access a computer then the ‘Covid Pass’ page of the Gov website & ask for a letter with the vaccine details.

    2. I’m with you Elizabeth, I have a smart phone [which is actually smarter than me at times!] but don’t use it extensible, my partner is like you, only a basic form. If you register with the seseram portal you can get a copy of your vaccination certificate which is always sufficient when I fly, this is what I’ve just printed for him to carry. I test 2 x weekly when in the UK for business but not here. All I was told at the Farmacia the last time was that I got a free test [for travel] as I was entitled to 2 a month not that I needed 2 a month.

  3. Exactly as I predicted. In a place like Portugal where bureaucracy always makes things slow, requiring weekly testing is a recipe for disaster. Be prepared for more surreal visions of queues, confusion, a flashback to early 2020. But according to Albuquerque, it’s “no problem” and “easy” to get the free test. I guess when you don’t have to queue and waste time, it seems easy. His decisions are extreme and absurd.

