The President of the Regional Government announced today that, in the summer, the Festa dos Dentinhos do Mar will be held.

According to Miguel Albuquerque, this is an initiative that will encompass Avenida do Mar, from one end to the other, and will involve the Municipality of Funchal.

From Jornal Madeira

Dentinhos are the small dishes offered with an alcoholic drink.

