Anyone waiting for the Wizzair flight from Gatwick to Madeira this evening, will have a delay as the flight has been diverted to Lisbon.

Nelio’s sister is on the flight, and has told us that two coloured women started to fight on board, forcing the plane to divert.

Police have taken the two individuals off the flight, and now just waiting for the flight to leave Lisbon.

