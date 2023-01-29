BONES FOUND IN SÃO JORGE MAY BE OF THE FRENCH TOURIST WHO DISAPPEARED LAST YEAR

Human bones were found this morning inside a stream, in the parish of São Jorge, in the Municipality of Santana. The authorities suspect that the macabre find could be the French tourist Benoit Way, 35 years old, who disappeared last year when he was making several journeys on foot.

The Judiciary Police were at the scene with a team of inspectors and collected the bones, which were sent to the Madeira Legal and Forensic Office, which will send samples for analysis and for DNA verification at the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences on the continent. This is followed by the forensic anthropology phase, for identification purposes.

The human bones were found in Ribeira de São Jorge and may belong to the French tourist who disappeared in September 2021, under circumstances yet to be determined.

Benoit Way had planed to walk for 12 days in Madeira, and went missing in the area of Queimadas, following the trail towards Caldeirão Verde. September 1st 2021 was the last contact Anyone had from the tourist.

