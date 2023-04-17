Five dozen foreigners helped clean up the beach and garden at Almirante Reis

About five dozen citizens, most of them foreign digital nomads, participated yesterday in a garbage cleaning operation on the beach in front of the funchal cable car station and in the garden of Almirante Reis. The action came from the association ‘Madeira Friends’, in collaboration with the City Council of Funchal, the maritime-tourist operator VMT, Cowork Madeira and the association Arte.M.

The ‘Madeira Friends’ association, created last year by Luís Calado, advertises itself as “a long-term social project, with the aim of giving a greater purpose and continuity to the program started in the Digital Nómadas Region”. The association was created to integrate the community of digital nomads on the island and “at the same time ensure that this new community leaves a positive digital footprint on the island, through the creation of programs with a real impact, from networking to education, well-being to sustainability, promoting true social and inclusive integration with the locals”.

Like this: Like Loading...